Clerk's office offers wedding ceremonies in Halloween-themed spooky room

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller's Office again is offering couples the chance to get married in a special spooky marriage ceremony on Halloween at the Main Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach.

Couples can come in costume if they'd like, though it's not
required. They can get married by get one of the office's frightfully attired clerks on Oct. 31.

Appointments can be made on its website then email your name and appointment time and MBMLAppt@mypalmbeachclerk.com) and say you want to have the "Say I Boo" themed ceremony.

