Doctor says Somers’ approach to cancer treatment non-traditional

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT
Local fans of Suzanne Somers and doctors in WPTV's viewing area are reflecting on the impact of the famous actress following news of her passing Sunday.

Her 77th birthday would've been Monday. The star is well known for her role in Three's Company and Step by Step.

Suzanne Somers, 'Three's Company' actress, dies at 76
Her publicist said she survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for more than 23 years according to NBC. And just this past July, Summers shared on Instagram her breast cancer had returned.

Local oncologists, like Dr. Denise Sanderson of HCA St. Lucie Hospital, say Somers’ approach to treatment was non-traditional but that doesn’t diminish what she did to make breast cancer something people aren’t afraid to talk about.

"She may have had the same outcome either way so it was the right outcome for her," Sanderson said. "I think independent of what she might read sometimes about doctors talking about her choices, she really helped women to be able to talk about breast cancer.

"She kept them in a lot of ways, and she wasn't just ditsy Chrissy. She was a very smart lady very driven.
 
October is breast cancer awareness month, and Sanderson stresses the importance of early detection. She says breast cancer is a curable disease and that women need to self examine and get regular mammograms after 40.

