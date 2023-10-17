FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 17, 2023

Sunny skies will be in store Tuesday afternoon with cool but comfy highs in the mid and upper 70s.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Sweater weather this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 50s.

The last time temperatures tumbled to the chilly 50s was March of this year, so about seven months ago.

Sunny skies will be in store Tuesday afternoon with cool but comfy highs in the mid and upper 70s. Those afternoon temperatures range five to 10 degrees below average.

Low humidity and dry weather continue into mid-week with another cool morning in the upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday morning, then highs in the low 80s by Wednesday afternoon.

The mid 80s will return during the end of the week, which is normal for this time of the year. A few afternoon storms will return by Friday, along with higher humidity.

The next cold front will come our way late Saturday or by Sunday morning. This will bring the humidity down again and bring another dip in the temperatures by Sunday and early next week.

In the tropics, a broad area of low pressure (Invest 94) about midway between the Windward Islands and the west coast of Africa is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Formation chance over seven days is 80%.

