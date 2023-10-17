Free memory testing at Brain Matters Research in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
A Palm Beach County research organization is helping people with their memory for free.

Brain Matters Research in Delray Beach is hosting free memory screenings on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They’re serving people between 50 to 90 years old.

WPTV’s Victor Jorges asked about the test at the research center and neurologist Dr. Paayal Patel said the test isn’t scary at all. It’s just a series of simple questions about your habits, health, and even hobbies.

Brain Matters Research neurologist Dr. Paayal Patel explains the importance of people between the ages of 50 and 90 taking a memory test.

With this information, a doctor will assess if you need to get treatment or be involved in research for Alzheimer’s disease. Regardless of the outcome or diagnosis, Patel said participating is important.

“If we’re able to give you some answers and we’re able to introduce a treatment directed towards that cause, great,” she said. “ At the very least, we do annual wellness checks for the rest of our body, but we ignore our brain, which is the biggest organ in our body. Coming in and just answer some questions, and seeing if there’s something that needs to be investigated, that’s the point.”

The organization said right now nearly 600,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s in Florida. They said that number is expected to reach 750,000 by 2025.

