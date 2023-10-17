Jupiter father seeks to be released from jail while awaiting sentencing

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Jupiter father who locked his adopted son in a box-like structure in the garage wants to be released from jail while he awaits sentencing.

Defense attorney Prya Murad has filed a motion to set bond for Tim Ferriter, who was convicted last week on all counts of child abuse, child neglect and false imprisonment.

Murad is asking Judge Howard Coates to set a bond or remain on house arrest prior to his Nov. 16 sentencing hearing.

In her request for bond, Murad notes that Ferriter never violated a condition of his bond after his arrest in February 2022.

Murad goes on to write that Ferriter doesn't have custody of any of his children and is not a flight risk.

"Though the conduct for which Mr. Ferriter was convicted is serious, (defense witness) Dr. (Sheila) Rapa would testify it is situational," Murad wrote. "There are no allegations of abuse towards the other children in the home and, absent this case, Mr. Ferriter has no criminal record."

Rapa was a defense witness during the trial, testifying that she didn't believe Ferriter was trying to abuse the child. Rather, she testified, Ferriter made a poor parenting decision in disciplining the teenager for his repeated history of bad behavior, leading Ferriter to confine the boy to an 8x8 custom-made room in the garage of their Egret Landing home with only a mattress, a desk and a bucket in which to defecate.

WATCH: Dr. Sheila Rapa testifies during Tim Ferriter's trial

'I don't believe that they were malicious,' Dr. Sheila Rapa says of Ferriters

Ferriter could be sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Ferriter's wife, Tracy Ferriter, faces the same charges as her husband and is still awaiting trial.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
A Georgia couple who have been married for 70 years are sharing their secret to success.
Couple shares their secret to 70 years of marriage
Homeowners navigating new insurance companies in Florida
The couple said they plan to give some money to their church, buy a larger home and buy a new...
“He thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant.” Woman tells husband she won $2M instead

Latest News

Creators of Fright Nights have worked together in 20 years.
Behind the scenes of Fright Nights at the fairgrounds in West Palm Beach
A weekend swim in the waters of Vero Beach is something Indian River County Sheriff Eric...
Search for missing man enters third day
A town hall took place at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center to discuss the possibility of...
Plan revs up for proposed racetrack in Palm Beach County
Palm Beach Gardens man killed in wrong-way crash