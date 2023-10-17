President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday to support ally

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023,...
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Washington, after the militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday. Thousands of rockets were fired as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land, and sea and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday to show support for the U.S. ally as concerns increase that the raging Israel-Hamas war could expand into a larger regional conflict.

In Tel Aviv, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Biden’s travel to Israel as the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip grows more dire and as Israel prepares for a possible ground attack on the 141-square-mile territory to root out Hamas militants responsible for what U.S. and Israeli officials say was the most lethal assault against Jews since the Holocaust.

Biden is looking to send the strongest message yet that the U.S. is behind Israel. His Democratic administration has pledged military support, sending U.S. carriers and aid to the region. Officials have said they would ask Congress for upward of $2 billion in additional aid for both Israel and Ukraine, which is fighting Russia’s invasion.

Blinken made the announcement early Tuesday after more than seven hours of talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials.

Shortly afterward in Washington, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced that Biden would also go to Jordan to meet with King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

"We’ve been crystal clear about the need for humanitarian aid to be able to continue to flow into Gaza," Kirby said. "That has been a consistent call by President Biden and certainly by this entire administration."

Truckloads of aid idled Monday at Egypt’s border with Gaza, barred from entry, as residents and humanitarian groups pleaded for water, food and fuel for dying generators, saying the tiny Palestinian territory sealed off by Israel after last week’s rampage by Hamas was near total collapse.

Biden had been scheduled to travel to Pueblo, Colorado, on Monday but decided to postpone the visit so he could consult with his aides and speak with fellow leaders about the unfolding situation in the Middle East.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
A Georgia couple who have been married for 70 years are sharing their secret to success.
Couple shares their secret to 70 years of marriage
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) hands off the football to running back Salvon...
Salvon Ahmed Week 6 Preview vs. the Panthers
The couple said they plan to give some money to their church, buy a larger home and buy a new...
“He thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant.” Woman tells husband she won $2M instead
Costco in Lantana evacuated, given all clear after report of suspicious package

Latest News

Doctor says Somers’ approach to cancer treatment non-traditional
Former President Donald Trump reacts after a commit to caucus rally, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in...
Trump, campaigning in Iowa, vows to ban Gaza refugees in US if wins second term
Coast Guard, deputies search for man swimming near Vero Beach
Homeowners navigating new insurance companies in Florida