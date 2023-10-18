110-year-old headstone damaged in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is seeking informaton about damage to a 110-year-old headstone, the second vandalism at All Saints Church in a week.

On Tuesday, the headstone on the grave of a Martin County man was broken off and pushed over, causing damage that will require a "costly fix by restoration professionals," the sherif's office posted on Facebook. The cemetery is located at 2303 NE Seaview Drive.

The repair cost =is estimated at $5,000.

"Yet that cost seems far less egregious than the nature of the crime itself," the sheriff's office posted.

Criminal mischief at a place of worship rises to the level of a felony.

Last week, someone broke window bars on the church's outdoor shed and damaged a fence. The vandals left behind damage, beer cans and cigarette butts.

The All Saints' Episcopal Church and All Saints' Cemetery opened in 1898.

The cemetery's earliest burial was a recorded on Nov. 17, 1904, according to the Historical Marker Database.

The cemetery has more than 5,700 graves.

If you have any information on who might be responsible for the crimes, call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 772-220-7000.

