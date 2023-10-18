Donor of GOP campaigns dies in attempted murder-suicide outside BurgerFi

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A donor to former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and then-Gov. Rick Scott died in an attempted murder-suicide last week, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday.

Steven Alembik, 72, of Boca Raton, shot a woman and them himself in a parking lot behind the BurgerFi restaurant west of Delray Beach, 7959 W Atlantic Ave., eight days ago at night.

The victim, who ran inside the restaurant after the shooting and is expected to survive, is not being identified because of Marsy's Law, sheriff's spokesman Teri Barbera said.

Over 20 years, he gave more than $200,000 in political donations, mainly to Republicans, the Miami Herald reported.

Alembik made racist remarks directed at former President Barack Obama in 2018.

DeSantis was running to replace Scott as governor. Scott, who was vying for the Senate, sent the $1,100 contribution from Alembik to charity after the remarks.

DeSantis' campaign and political action committees received contributions from Alembik. The PAC returned $11,000 but the campaign said $4,000 given separately had been spent in the primary and could not be refunded.

The governor's reelection campaign and a state political committee supporting that campaign, Friends of Ron DeSantis, received more than $5,000 from Alembik in 2021 and 2022, according to state records.

In 2017, Alembik moved a charity gala for his newly formed pro-Israel nonprofit group, Truth About Israel, to Mar-a-Lago after several charities canceled after his remarks about Trump's comments about a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

DeSantis spoke at the event. Trump didn't attend.

Amelmbik was co-founder and chief data Scientist at SMA Communications, a Boca Raton company that provides data for corporations, political campaigns, nonprofits and government agencies, according to hisLinkedIn page.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
The couple met two years ago at Cedar Lakes Village, where they are both residents.
‘Things just fit’: Couple ties the knot at 96 years old
Homeowners navigating new insurance companies in Florida
Brightline begins offering all-station shared pass starting at $1,199

Latest News

Growing iceberg at Titanic exhibit in West Palm Beach
Errors caused Jupiter to lose confidence in PBCFR in new contract
Proposed ATV park sparks noise concerns in The Acreage
110-year-old headstone damaged in Martin County