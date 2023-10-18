Dune Dog Cafe to expand to Carlin Park in former Lazy Loggerhead space

Dune Dog Cafe plans to open its fourth location at Carlin Park in Jupiter, originally occupied by Duke’s Lazy Loggerhead Cafe, which closed in 2022 after 25 years in business.

The original Dune Dog cafe opened in Jupiter in 1994.

General Manager Ricky Berrios started working there when he was a teen, and said not much has changed, "same building same wood, same everything."

The wood and walls tell their own story but so do the customers.

"The food is fantastic, the service is exceptional. Within a couple minutes you got your food," Frank Good said.

Jupiter resident Betsy May agreed, saying “we like the selection. Te service is great. I’s just a fun vibe. It's a fun atmosphere.”



Dune Dog cafe’s atmosphere is expanding to Duke’s Lazy Loggerhead Cafe location.

Duke's owners at the time owners Jennifer and Brian Wilsontold WPTV increased rent and increased liability in their contract with the Palm Beach County were contributing factors to the closure.

Parts of the holdup finding a new tenant, according to county documents, were in the bidding process with Dune Dog Cafe the eventual winner. The leasing agreement includes a rental rate of $110,000 a year.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Marino said, “It's such a wonderful addition to this piece of land but I do hope in the future we can get through the whole process faster than year."

The original Dune Dog is on Alternate A1A in Jupiter with the other locations in Stuart and Cocoa Beach.

A new location also means new changes including breakfast options and an app to order online. It's a new dog on the block with a familiar name, leaving customers with a lot to look forward to.

“I think it’s the perfect fit,” May said, "and I really wish them well, I’m excited to go.”



Renovation on the Carlin park building should start within the next couple of weeks, according to Berrios, with an opening anticipated early next year.

