Florida lawmakers offer proclamation supporting Israel's sovereignty, defense

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There was a bipartisan show of support for Israel from the Florida Legislature Wednesday morning. A large contingent of lawmakers endorsed a proclamation backing the Jewish nation’s efforts as the conflict with Hamas continued for a second week.

"Florida stands with Israel," House Speaker Rep. Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, said during the bipartisan press conference. "If you stand for freedom, if you stand for peace, you should stand with Israel and with Florida's Jewish community today and in the future. We are with them until the end."

The proclamation, to be sent to the U.S. president and Congress condemns the Hamas attacks, supports Israel's sovereignty and defense, plus demands an end to any direct and indirect financial support of Iran. The nation has supported Hamas in the past but denied involvement in the latest conflict.

"Hamas terrorists will not win because we will not let them,” Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Davie, said. "Yesterday, today, and for all time, we stand with Israel."

GOP leaders also said they would back the governor's forthcoming bill to sanction Iran. Florida Gov. Ron announced the idea last week. It would prohibit state and local governments from contracting with the nation and restricts Florida from investing in many Iranian industries.

"Ron DeSantis is continuing to use his bully pulpit in an attempt to bolster his failing presidential bid," Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, said.

Eskamani, an Iranian-American who denounces the nation's ties to terrorism, questioned DeSantis’ intent. Especially considering current federal sanctions appear to overlap.

"It begs the question of why Florida needs sanctions if we're not doing business with Iran," Eskamani said. "I'm curious and concerned-- is Florida doing business with Iran? Because under federal sanctions we shouldn't be."

But beyond the sanctions, Renner told us following Wednesday's announcement more policies backing Israel could be coming as he gavels in session this January. Ideas could include work to fight antisemitism. While Renner didn’t offer details, he said there would be an “ongoing commitment” to Israel.

That’s as Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, again pushed for Florida to use laws already on the books. One, which he sponsored in 2019, prohibits antisemitism at public schools and universities.

"If a student ran through Florida State saying kill all the N-words, hang them from a tree, I would hope within 60 seconds they would be expelled," Fine said. "Jews will be getting the same treatment here in Florida."

The Jewish lawmaker said campus protests supporting the attack on Israel were in violation of his law and believed students participating should be expelled. That's despite First Amendment concerns from some. Fine sent a letter to the governor on Friday, hoping to make something happen.

"I'm not interested in responses," said Fine. "I'm interested in action.”

