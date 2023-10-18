Florida sends 2 cargo planes with supplies to help Israel

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has deployed two cargo planes with 85 pallets of donated supplies to Israel, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday.

They will arrive Wednesday, the governor's office said in a news release.

Israeli Consul General Maor Elbaz-Starinsky observed the loading and departure of the cargo.

The Division of Emergency management put together a video of cargo being loaded.

The items includes medical supplies, clothing items, hygiene products and children's toys.
 
"With the lack of leadership in Washington, we are stepping up to help our allies in Israel who are in need of supplies and our support," DeSantis said. "As we continue to bring back Americans who were stranded in Israel when the war began, we will also keep sending the necessary health care supplies for Israel to care for those who have been injured."

The medical equipment includes 735 bandages, nearly 5,000 hospital gowns, 84 IV kits, more than 30,000 needles, more than 30,000 syringes, 57 ventilators and more than 10,000 boxes of surgical gloves

"Thanks to the decisive action of Governor DeSantis, the Division was able to quickly coordinate with our Israeli partners and compile needed supplies,"Division Executive Director Kevin Guthrie said. "After working with the Israeli Consulate, medical partners and hospitals in Israel, the Division identified what items were most in need to reduce inundation and increase efficiency."

Comfort items included than 1,000 children's toys, more than 300 sleeping bags, more than 1,000 hygiene products and more than 2,000 articles of clothing.

Israelis evacuate a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern...
Israelis evacuate a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

On Sunday, the first flight carrying 300 American citizens from Israel arrived in Florida as part of the executive order DeSantis issued last week authorizing the rescue of Floridians in Israel amid the country's fight with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

More than 270 people landed in Tampa and another seven in Orlando and received support from multiple state agencies, the governor’s office said.

