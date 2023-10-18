FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 18, 2023

Sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with warmer high temperatures in the low 80s, but still feeling comfortable as the humidity remains low.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Mainly dry weather continues into Thursday. By Friday, a chance for a few showers returns as a little more moisture returns as well.

The mid 80s are back Friday afternoon and again Saturday. Also, a few showers are possible on Saturday as a cold front arrives.

This next cold front will pass through our areas later in the day on Saturday. This will bring the humidity down again and bring another quick dip in the temperatures by Sunday morning.

In the tropics, tropical wave Invest 94L in the central Atlantic has a high chance to form into a depression or tropical storm in the next few days.

The eastern Caribbean should keep watch. But the system will eventually turn north out to sea and will not impact Florida.

