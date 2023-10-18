Miami man, 25, arrested in man found dead at Savannas Preserve State Park

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Miami on Wednesday in connection to a man found shot dead at a state park in Port St. Lucie two months ago, police said.

Port St. Lucie police detectives, with the assistance of the Miami-Dade Police Department, arrested Jamal Jacques in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man found dead at the Savannas Preserve State Park in August.

Police said on Aug. 8, Jacques, Emanuel Leatherwood, 21, and Vicky Santiesteban, 23, were traveling together in a car from Miami to Orlando. Leatherwood exited in Port St. Lucie to refuel the car, when Jacques shot the victim sitting next to him in the backseat, for unknown reasons.

Police in Port St. Lucie investigated a fatal shooting at Savannas Preserve State Park on Aug. 8, 2023.

According to Port St. Lucie police, the group drove to Savannas Preserve State Park. Leatherwood and Santiesteban fled the area in their car, leaving behind Jacques and the 25-year-old victim, who was pronounced dead at the park. Jacques then called 911 and told police his friend shot the victim, which detectives later determined to be untrue.

Port St. Lucie police are looking for a silver car in connection with a fatal shooting at Savannas Preserve State Park on Aug. 8, 2023.

Port St. Lucie police major crimes unit detectives obtained arrest warrants for all three suspects.

Leatherwood and Santiesteban were taken into custody last week in Miami and face accessory after the fact charges for their involvement in the crime.

Jacques faces a first-degree murder charge.

HAPPENING NOW! Murder Suspect Apprehended in Miami for the August Homicide of Man Found Shot at Savannas Preserve State... Posted by Port St. Lucie Police Department on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

