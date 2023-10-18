Tropical Storm Tammy forms in Atlantic, not expected to affect Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Invest 94-L is now Tropical Storm Tammy, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is located east of the Windward Islands and has 40 mph winds, moving toward the west at about 23 mph.

A westward motion at a slower forward speed is expected through Thursday. A turn toward the west-northwest is forecast by Thursday night, followed by a turn toward the northwest Friday night or Saturday.

Tammy
Tammy

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles to the northeast of the center.

On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over the Leeward Islands on Friday and Saturday.

The system has the potential to bring gusty winds, heavy rainfall and flash flooding to portions of the Lesser Antilles beginning on Friday.

Tammy
Tammy

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbados, Dominica, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

Tammy is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 3 to 6 inches, with maximum amounts of 10 inches, across portions of the northern Windward into the Leeward Islands. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches with maximum amounts of 4 inches are expected for the British and U.S. Virgin Islands into eastern Puerto Rico.

The latest models have the storm curving out to sea and not directly impacting Florida.

