Tuberculosis case confirmed at Indian River County school

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
A child who attends Storm Grove Middle School in Indian River County has a confirmed case of tuberculosis, the school district confirmed Wednesday.

School District of Indian River County spokeswoman Cristen Maddux saidthe school "acted immediately" after they were notified by the health department about the case.

The Florida Department of Health said in a statement that they are following "strict protocol" to identify individuals who may have been in direct contact with the confirmed tuberculosis case.

Tuberculosis is spread through the air from one person to another. When a person with the disease of the lungs or throat coughs, speaks or sings, the bacteria can get into the air.

According to the CDC's website, tuberculosis usually attacks the lungs but can attack any part of the body such as the kidney, spine and brain. If not treated properly, the disease can be fatal.

Read the department of health's full statement on the case:

"The details pertaining to the investigation of tuberculosis (TB) cases in Indian River County are confidential. However, the Department is following strict protocol to identify individuals who may have been in direct contact with a confirmed TB case, communicating the health concerns of TB, facilitating TB testing for prospective patients, and, if needed, administering the proper treatment necessary to address TB."

