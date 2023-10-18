WATCH: Fan tackled hard by security guard on field during Phillies game

A Phillies fan was hit hard by a security guard, who tackled him as he ran on the field.
A Phillies fan was hit hard by a security guard, who tackled him as he ran on the field.(TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News/TMX) – A Philadelphia Phillies fan had to walk off Citizens Bank Park feeling pretty sore after he was tackled hard by a security guard.

The trespasser was captured on video being taken down after the Phillies won 10-0 against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series Tuesday night.

The fan appeared to get out on the grass somewhere in left field and ran through the outfield and past members of the Phillies’ bullpen walking toward the dugout.

As he ran from security on the left side of the field, one guard headed him off from the right field and blindsided him with a tackle, knocking him to the ground and putting an end to his run.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
The couple met two years ago at Cedar Lakes Village, where they are both residents.
‘Things just fit’: Couple ties the knot at 96 years old
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
Homeowners navigating new insurance companies in Florida
In a viral clip, Taylor Swift’s mom Andrea Swift is seen beaming at her daughter as the star...
Taylor Swift’s mom goes viral for proudly watching her daughter at the Eras Tour concert film premiere

Latest News

Doctors with Norton Children’s Heart Institute performed the hospital’s 100th pediatric heart...
9-year-old boy receives heart transplant after waiting almost a year
FILE - In this April 1, 2020, file photo, several dozen Delta Air Lines jets are parked at...
Delta Air Lines scales back changes to its loyalty program after a revolt by customers
The group gathered there Wednesday after a rally on the National Mall demanding an immediate...
Protesters demanding Israel-Palestine ceasefire occupy federal building near US Capitol
Insurance industry in Florida having good 2023 -- so far
Dune Dog Cafe to expand to Carlin Park in former Lazy Loggerhead space