Boynton Beach police to crack down on crashes of pedestrians, bicyclists on road

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For the next seven months, the Boynton Beach police department will be conducting extra enforcement along West Boynton Beach Boulevard in an effort to reduce crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists.

The department said "in an effort to protect the safety of these most vulnerable road users," high visibility enforcement details have been set up immediately until May 24 on West Boynton Beach Boulevard from Winchester Park Boulevard to Congress Avenue within the city limits. The stretch is one-fifth of a mile.

Traffic enforcement along West Boynton Beach Boulevard.
Traffic enforcement along West Boynton Beach Boulevard.

"This roadway has seen a high volume of traffic crashes that have resulted in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists in the past four year," the agency said.

The details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation.

The goal is to encourage adherence to traffic regulations to safeguard pedestrians and bicyclists on roadways. The focus will include education to drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. Warnings and tickets may be issued.

Some safety reminders, according to police:

Drivers: Obey speed limits, never drive impaired and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Bicyclists: Obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic and use lights at night.

Pedestrians: Use crosswalks or at an intersection, obey pedestrian signals and make sure you are visible to drivers when walking at night.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

The couple met two years ago at Cedar Lakes Village, where they are both residents.
‘Things just fit’: Couple ties the knot at 96 years old
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
In a viral clip, Taylor Swift’s mom Andrea Swift is seen beaming at her daughter as the star...
Taylor Swift’s mom goes viral for proudly watching her daughter at the Eras Tour concert film premiere
Homeowners navigating new insurance companies in Florida

Latest News

5 things to know about FAU Owls ahead of 2023-24 basketball season
Florida lawmakers offer proclamation supporting Israel's sovereignty, defense
Pulse nightclub property to be purchased by Orlando, turned into memorial
Insurance industry in Florida having good 2023 -- so far