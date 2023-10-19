Boynton Beach police to crack down on crashes of pedestrians, bicyclists on road

For the next seven months, the Boynton Beach police department will be conducting extra enforcement along West Boynton Beach Boulevard in an effort to reduce crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists.

The department said "in an effort to protect the safety of these most vulnerable road users," high visibility enforcement details have been set up immediately until May 24 on West Boynton Beach Boulevard from Winchester Park Boulevard to Congress Avenue within the city limits. The stretch is one-fifth of a mile.

Traffic enforcement along West Boynton Beach Boulevard.

"This roadway has seen a high volume of traffic crashes that have resulted in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists in the past four year," the agency said.

The details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation.

The goal is to encourage adherence to traffic regulations to safeguard pedestrians and bicyclists on roadways. The focus will include education to drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. Warnings and tickets may be issued.

Some safety reminders, according to police:

Drivers: Obey speed limits, never drive impaired and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Bicyclists: Obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic and use lights at night.

Pedestrians: Use crosswalks or at an intersection, obey pedestrian signals and make sure you are visible to drivers when walking at night.

