Boynton Beach police search for gunman who targeted 2 people

Oct. 19, 2023
Police in Boynton Beach are looking for a gunman who they say opened fire on two people Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to an area along Seacrest Boulevard and Northwest 17th Avenue.

Investigators said no one was hit by the bullets.

Police continue to search for the shooter and asked nearby residents to stay away from the area.

No other details were immediately available.

