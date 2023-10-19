Bride and groom escape Israel and got married in North Palm Beach

Newlyweds Zalam and Daniella Raksin say they had planned a wedding in Israel, but when the war against Hamas broke out, they were forced to cancel their plans and had to evacuate.

"This is just unbelievable, from everything we've been through, having to leave Israel, canceling the wedding there," Zalem, the groom, said.

They came to Florida as Zalem's sister, along with his brother-in-law, run the Jewish Community Synagogue in North Palm Beach.

"What takes people years to plan we pulled off in five days. The community really came through, everyone really chipped in," said Leib Ezagui, Zalem's brother-in-law and rabbi of the Orthodox synagogue.

Zalam and Daniella Raksin were married at the Jewish Community Synagogue in North Palm Beach.

The Raksins said the venue where they were supposed to get married in Israel was hit by a rocket a day before their original wedding date.



Daniella, who was born in Israel, said she has lost six friends and a niece since the war began.

"It's crazy and we're just lucky that we have everybody surrounding us," Daniella said.

She said her mother was able to fly to Florida for the wedding but said her mother's side of the family is still trapped in Israel.

"If they're watching this what message do you have for them?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked.

"I love you all and you're with me in my heart and hopefully we're going to have quiet days," Daniella said.

The wedding at Jewish Community Center in Noerth Palm Beach was filled with friends of the family as well as strangers in the community who wanted to show their support.

The original wedding was set to have about 400 guests, but the new site was filled with friends of the family as well as strangers in the community who wanted to show their support.

"We'll be there for them like everyone is always here for us," Anna Ostrovsky ,who doesn't know the couple but attended the wedding, said. "The weather was terrific, we had a great time, even now I have tears in my eyes."

The ceremony was followed by dinner and dancing.

Wedding celebration for newlyweds Zalam and Daniella Raksin at Jewish Community Center in North Palm Beach.

The couple said they hope to celebrate with loved ones in Israel someday.

"As much as it is sad and it is tough, it's super important in this time for us to be joyful and excited to be happy. Zalem said. "The good deed and the mitzvah that we are doing which is getting married is the biggest and the best mitzvah you can possibly do as a Jewish person because how else will the Jewish nation continue?"

