Coast Guard suspends search for missing swimmer in Vero Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended a search for a man who went swimming in the ocean off Vero Beach and was last seen Saturday afternoon.

The federal agency ended its search Tuesday night for Jonathan Michael Christy, 46. He was in the water close to 950 Red Reef Road.

Crews searched 389-plus square miles over 45 hours, the Coast Guard posted on social media on Wednesday morning.

"Our deepest condolences are with his family at this difficult time," Petty Officer Ryan Estrada, CG District 7.

"His wife told us that this was a normal occurrence for them to go out," Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers told WPTV. "And that he would go out and do laps and he had a snorkel and a mask, and he would go and swim laps for exercise."

