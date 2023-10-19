Deadly Amish buggy crash: Possible twin driver switch at crash site, officials say

Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – Law enforcement officials suspect the driver in the deadly buggy crash in Minnesota was pretending to be her twin sister.

Two children in the buggy were killed in the crash.

Originally, Sheriff John DeGeorge identified the driver in the deadly crash as a 35-year-old woman from Spring Valley, Minnesota.

She has a twin sister, and the documents state that the second sister was likely the one driving the car.

On Oct. 19, KTTC received 55 pages in search warrant affidavits from the Fillmore County Courthouse in Preston, filed between Oct. 4-9.

According to the affidavits, law enforcement began looking into who was driving the SUV shortly after the crash. It didn’t take long for investigators to suspect the second twin was the driver.

Court documents state both sisters were on the scene when authorities arrived Sept. 25. When officers and deputies arrived, the first sister told police she was driving the SUV that is registered to her twin.

At that time there was another car at the crash site, also registered to her twin.

Documents show the second twin left work at the Crossroads Hy-Vee in Rochester shortly before 8 a.m. on the day of the crash and was seen getting into the SUV and leaving.

The affidavit states this information was received from Hy-Vee staff, where they both worked. It also accuses the second twin of admitting to using methamphetamines and being high at the time of the collision.

Surveillance video also captured the second twin at some point appearing to change her shirt.

One court document concludes by saying, “As a result of evidence located through statements and footage, it became apparent that (twin No. 2) was the likely driver of the striking vehicle.”

Wilma Miller, 7, and Irma Miller, 11, were killed in the crash. A 9-year-old and a 13-year-old were both taken to St. Marys Hospital with injuries but survived. All four of the children in the buggy were siblings and lived in rural Stewartville.

The sisters names are being withheld, as no formal charges have been announced.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple met two years ago at Cedar Lakes Village, where they are both residents.
‘Things just fit’: Couple ties the knot at 96 years old
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Medical provider Akumin turning away patients after apparent cyberattack
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
In a viral clip, Taylor Swift’s mom Andrea Swift is seen beaming at her daughter as the star...
Taylor Swift’s mom goes viral for proudly watching her daughter at the Eras Tour concert film premiere

Latest News

GRAPHIC: War's grim effects are captured on video. (CNN/Palestinian Red Crescent/Israel Defense...
GRAPHIC: Biden to address US on heels of wartime visit
When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a...
74-year-old killed in farm equipment accident
Less than two months after winning the title, Regina Stock began feeling ill and ultimately...
Reigning Mrs. America diagnosed with cancer
Demonstrators, calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, are...
More than 300 arrested in Capitol Hill demonstration urging Israel-Hamas war cease-fire