FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 19, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - It’s a much warmer start to the day in South Florida on Thursday.

This afternoon, we’re partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.

Not much rain over the next several days as that dry air continues to sit on top of us.

Even though a front comes through, we’re not going to see a cooldown behind the front for the weekend.

Temperatures will stay seasonal with daytime highs in the mid 80s. The humidity will drop just a tad, however.

In the tropics, we’re watching Tropical Storm Tammy.

Tammy is expected to affect the islands and then curve out to sea and not impact Florida. It may become a Category 1 hurricane over the next several days.

