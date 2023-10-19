Hobe Sound couple has mixed feelings after pool builder's arrest

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Charles and Anne Penn feel a sense of justice now that George Galiszewski, the owner of Pro Pools, is now in jail and charged with several counts of fraud.

The Penns said Galiszewski took a $40,000 deposit and stopped construction long before the construction on the pool was completed.

Then they had to pay another contractor $25,000 to finish the job.

"I don't think we're going to be getting anything back," Anne Penn said. "I doubt putting him in jail is going to get anybody their money back."

Anne Penn said she doesn't feel sorry for Galiszewski.

The Penns are among what prosecutors call 104 victims of Pro Pools' massive fraud.

They now have a pool that where a giant hole in the ground sat for nearly a year.

"We're glad that he can't be doing this to other people," Charles Penn said. "But I'm not sure what it really does for us in the long run."

