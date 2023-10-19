Shooting in nearby Palm Springs leads to lockdown at Palm Beach State College

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting prompted a lockdown on Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus Thursday afternoon.

The college went into an emergency lockdown just before 1 p.m.

Palm Beach State College spokeswoman Angela Harrington said Palm Springs police located a vehicle on campus that was believed to have been involved in a shooting.

Harrington said the vehicle was registered to a Palm Beach State College student, leading Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies and police to search the campus until the student could be found.

The student was eventually located in a building on campus without incident and detained for questioning.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., the college announced that the lockdown had been lifted.

