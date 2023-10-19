Shooting in nearby Palm Springs leads to lockdown at Palm Beach State College

A vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting prompted a lockdown on Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus Thursday afternoon.

The college went into an emergency lockdown just before 1 p.m.

PBSC’s Lake Worth campus is on lockdown due to police activity in the area.



Updates will be provided as soon as possible.



Palm Beach State College spokeswoman Angela Harrington said Palm Springs police located a vehicle on campus that was believed to have been involved in a shooting.

Harrington said the vehicle was registered to a Palm Beach State College student, leading Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies and police to search the campus until the student could be found.

The student was eventually located in a building on campus without incident and detained for questioning.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., the college announced that the lockdown had been lifted.

