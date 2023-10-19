Marine killed at Camp Lejeune; another Marine in custody

Camp Lejeune law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the...
Camp Lejeune law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the death of another Marine. (WITN)(Olivia Dols)
By Dave Jordan and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:04 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Officials with Camp Lejeune, a U.S. Marine Corps base in North Carolina, say one Marine is dead and another is in custody.

At about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, base law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the death of another Marine.

The incident happened in an on-base barracks room earlier in the evening, WITN reports.

Officials say further details will be provided as they become available.

