More outdoor activities coming to Martin County's largest park

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lost River Outdoor Center will open in Halpatiokee Park in early November.

In addition to the park's current offerings of pickleball courts, disk golf, and ball fields, the outdoor center will offer hiking, kayaking, canoeing, mountain and electronic biking.

Halpatiokee is the Seminole Indian word meaning “Alligator Water.”

"I'm really just excited about the community that we're going to build around this and to be able to draw people to the outdoors in a way of all levels, whether hiking, biking if they're running through extreme outdoor Dorfman to beginners, it's it's really a place for everybody," said Troy Maleyko with the Lost River Outdoor Center.

Lost River Outdoor Center's three-day grand opening will be on Nov. 3 and feature many special activities including outdoor yoga, food trucks, and live music.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

The couple met two years ago at Cedar Lakes Village, where they are both residents.
‘Things just fit’: Couple ties the knot at 96 years old
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Medical provider Akumin turning away patients after apparent cyberattack
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
In a viral clip, Taylor Swift’s mom Andrea Swift is seen beaming at her daughter as the star...
Taylor Swift’s mom goes viral for proudly watching her daughter at the Eras Tour concert film premiere

Latest News

Tim Ferriter fights to be released from jail ahead of sentencing
Man arrested for stealing car with 2-year-old child inside, police say
Tim Ferriter fights to be released from jail ahead of sentencing
Bride and groom escape Israel and got married in North Palm Beach