More outdoor activities coming to Martin County's largest park

Lost River Outdoor Center will open in Halpatiokee Park in early November.

In addition to the park's current offerings of pickleball courts, disk golf, and ball fields, the outdoor center will offer hiking, kayaking, canoeing, mountain and electronic biking.

Halpatiokee is the Seminole Indian word meaning “Alligator Water.”

"I'm really just excited about the community that we're going to build around this and to be able to draw people to the outdoors in a way of all levels, whether hiking, biking if they're running through extreme outdoor Dorfman to beginners, it's it's really a place for everybody," said Troy Maleyko with the Lost River Outdoor Center.

Lost River Outdoor Center's three-day grand opening will be on Nov. 3 and feature many special activities including outdoor yoga, food trucks, and live music.

