Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again

Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle hunting property.(WHNS | File image)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Murdaugh family’s former Moselle estate is on the market again.

The home and about 21 acres are currently for sale at a price of $1.9 million.

Earlier this year, the property sold for $3.9 million. That sale included 1,700 acres of hunting land and the area where Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife and son.

According to the Crosby Land Company brochure, the Moselle home “exudes character, charm and high-end finishes.” It is 5,275 square feet with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple met two years ago at Cedar Lakes Village, where they are both residents.
‘Things just fit’: Couple ties the knot at 96 years old
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
In a viral clip, Taylor Swift’s mom Andrea Swift is seen beaming at her daughter as the star...
Taylor Swift’s mom goes viral for proudly watching her daughter at the Eras Tour concert film premiere
Homeowners navigating new insurance companies in Florida

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options
Boynton Beach police to crack down on crashes of pedestrians, bicyclists on road
5 things to know about FAU Owls ahead of 2023-24 basketball season
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.
Driver arrested after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu kills 4 college students