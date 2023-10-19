Lockdown lifted at Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus was on lockdown Thursday afternoon because of police activity in the area.
The college made the announcement on social media shortly after 1 p.m.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle involved in a shooting in Palm Springs was found on campus, prompting the lockdown.
Deputies and Palm Springs police were on campus investigating.
Shortly before 2:30 p.m., the college announced that the lockdown had been lifted after the suspected shooter was apprehended without incident.
"There were no injuries," one of the posts said.
