Police: Man arrested for stealing car with 2-year-old inside

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
A Palm Beach County man is under arrest after Boynton Beach police said he stole a car with a 2-year-old child inside the vehicle earlier this week.

Amadis Hernandez, 33, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on charges of kidnapping, grand theft auto, and grand theft over $750.

Boynton Beach police said Hernandez and another person in a white Volkswagen SUV drove up to a Mobil gas station, located at 850 West Gateway Boulevard, at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A woman driving a black 2023 Kia Sportage was trying to pay for gas at the pump, but the system wasn't working, so she went inside to pay.

"She left the vehicle running and the key fob was inside the car," Hernandez's arrest report stated, adding that "she was inside the gas station for less than 1 minute and returned to see her vehicle pulling away from the gas pumps."

Inside the Sportage was the woman's 2-year-old son in the rear seat.

The victim chased Hernandez down, catching up to the Sportage at Gateway Boulevard and High Ridge Road, where she "beat on the "passenger's side window" and yelled at Hernandez, "telling him that her kid was in the vehicle but he proceeded to drive off."

According to the arrest report, the woman's Ralph Lauren purse with $2,500 was also inside the vehicle.

Police said Hernandez drove to a Residence Inn, located at 525 Northwest 77th Street in Boca Raton, where he tried to give the toddler to a stranger in the parking lot.

That man refused, so Hernandez drove away with the child, eventually leaving the 2-year-old with two strangers at 501 Northwest 77th Street, before taking off in the Sportage.

The man at the Residence Inn who had initially refused to take the child had followed Hernandez, found the toddler with the men and called 911.

Police said Hernandez eventually ditched the Sportage near the Town Center at Boca Raton mall located along Butts Road.

The Boynton Beach Police Department said Hernandez was identified by witnesses and taken into custody Wednesday.

The child was not hurt, the arrest report said.

"I'm just glad I got him back in one piece," the boy's mother said at Hernandez's court hearing on Thursday. "All the material things can be replaced. But I have him back."

The mother's message to parents is to be more vigilant and aware, adding that her son is OK.

In court Thursday, Hernandez was denied bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim or witnesses.

