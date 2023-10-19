Pool contractor arrested, accused of defrauding residents out of $2.5 million

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT
The owner of a shuttered Treasure Coast pool company has been arrested after he defrauded 104 residents out of more than $2.5 million, police said.

George Galiszewski, 59, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested earlier this week on five felony charges after a multi-agency investigation that began in April 2022, police announced during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

"From February 2021 to April 2022, Pro (Pool) Builders collected over $2.5 million in deposits from victims across the Treasure Coast, only completing three pools during this time," Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief Leo Niemczyk said. "Galiszewski closed the business in April of '22, leaving behind 104 victims (with) either partial construction or no construction at all. In addition, Galiszewski failed to pay $221,000 owed to subcontractors."

The investigation involved the Port St. Lucie Police Department, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Martin County Sheriff's Office, Indian River County Sheriff's Office and Stuart Police Department.

Detectives identified 64 victims in Port St. Lucie, 29 in Martin County, six in St. Lucie County, four in Indian River County and one in Stuart.

Niemczyk called Galiszewski a "con man" who had very little pool-building experience.

"He was in it for money and he didn't care about the victims," Niemczyk said.

