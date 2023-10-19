Port St. Lucie man says dog 'truly saved my life'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The saying "a dog is man's best friend" has been around for centuries.

That's never been more true than for a Port St. Lucie family who told WPTV that their dog was a hero.

A pile of neatly folded towels now looks out of place in the middle of a disaster.

The deLaneuville home in the Newport Isles neighborhood of Port St. Lucie was recently gutted by fire.

St. Lucie County Fire District crews on scene mopping up following a house fire Port St Lucie...
St. Lucie County Fire District crews on scene mopping up following a house fire Port St Lucie Oct 13 2023.png

Michael deLaneuville had finished his third straight night shift as a nurse last Friday when he came home to take a nap.

His wife was at work and his kids were at school.

The only one else in the home was the family's terrier mix named Lilo.

Michael and his wife adopted the dog just before their first daughter was born eight years ago.

"Her tendency a lot of time is when there's a storm or loud noises, she'll get scared and hide under the bed," deLaneuville said.

But as smoke began to fill the home Friday, Lilo started barking. From the other side of his closed bedroom door, deLaneuville began to stir.

"I heard her barking, which is what got me up, then I woke up," deLaneuville said.

Michael deLaneuville discusses how his dog woke him up when the fire began, allowing him to...
Michael deLaneuville discusses how his dog woke him up when the fire began, allowing him to escape.

As he opened the door, smoke began pouring in.

Many things running through his mind at that moment. How was he going to get out of the house and where was the dog?

"I kept calling for her [but] couldn’t find her," deLaneuville said.

He went into his master bathroom and got out through the window but without Lilo.

"I wish she had been right there, and I had just seen her, and I could have picked her up," deLaneuville said.

The deLaneuville home in Port St. Lucie was gutted by the fire, which is still under...
The deLaneuville home in Port St. Lucie was gutted by the fire, which is still under investigation.

Lilo was eventually found by firefighters in the bedroom closet, overcome by the smoke.

"She tried to get to the safest place, I think," deLaneuville said.

He said he feels guilty and wishes he could have done more.

"It hurts to lose her badly," deLaneuville said. "But at least the way she looked and the smoke, I feel like, maybe she just went to sleep and that was it."

While the investigation into what started the fire continues, deLaneuville said he knows his dog gave everything for him.

"I feel like a second chance at life because who knew you'd get out," he said. "She was really man's best friend and truly saved my life."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

The couple met two years ago at Cedar Lakes Village, where they are both residents.
‘Things just fit’: Couple ties the knot at 96 years old
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Medical provider Akumin turning away patients after apparent cyberattack
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
Palm Beach County teacher resigns after stealing cash from student for gas money

Latest News

Pool contractor arrested, accused of defrauding residents out of $2.5 million
This afternoon, we’re partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 19, 2023
Shooting in nearby Palm Springs leads to lockdown at Palm Beach State College
Tim Ferriter appears in court for hearing to decide if he should get out of jail