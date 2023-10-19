Tim Ferriter appears in court for hearing to decide if he should get out of jail

A Jupiter father who locked his adopted son in a box-like structure in the garage was back in court Thursday for a hearing to determine whether he should be released from jail.

Tim Ferriter was convicted last week on charges of child abuse, child neglect and false imprisonment.

Ferriter's attorneys are asking that their client be released from jail while he awaits his November sentencing.

Defense attorney Khurrum Wahid told Judge Howard Coates that his client would surrender his passport, agree to wear a monitoring device and would continue to reside in Palm Beach County.

Wahid also noted that Ferriter isn't a flight risk and no longer has custody of any of his children.

"There is no doubt that Mr. Ferriter is going to appear for his sentencing hearing," Wahid told Coates.

Defense attorney Khurrum Wahid confers with Tim Ferriter during his client's bond hearing, Oct. 19, 2023, at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

However, Assistant State Attorney Brianna Coakley said Ferriter could face up to 40 years in prison, "which is a substantially significant posture" than when he was on pre-trial release.

"That creates a substantial risk of a flight risk, your honor, that was not present before," Coakley said.

Coakley called a pre-sentence release "incredibly rare."

"I tend to agree with you," Coates said.

During the trial, defense attorneys tried to portray Ferriter as a frustrated father who had no criminal intent. They claimed he was only trying to monitor and control his teenage son's bad behavior by keeping him in that box-like structure for hours.

Prosecutors painted the treatment cruel, malicious and systemic torture and reminded jurors of the teen's testimony who said it was "dehumanizing" being forced to spend most of his days and nights inside the room.

Ferriter's sentencing is set for Nov. 16. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

His wife, Tracy Ferriter, is facing the same charges and still awaiting trial.

