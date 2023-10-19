Tim Ferriter fights to be released from jail ahead of sentencing

There's a next step happening Thursday in a high-profile child abuse case.

Tim Ferriter was convicted one week ago for locking his adopted son in a box-like structure in the family garage for hours on end.

Ferriter will have a bond hearing Thursday. He's asking to be released from jail while he awaits his November sentencing.

Defense attorney Prya Murad has filed a motion to set bond for Ferriter. She said Ferriter never violated a condition of his bond after his initial arrest in February of 2022.

Murad added that Ferriter doesn’t have custody of any of his children and is not a flight risk.

During trial, defense attorneys tried to portray Ferriter as a frustrated father who had no criminal intent. They claimed he was only trying to monitor and control his son’s troubling behavior by keeping him in that box-like structure for hours.

The prosecution called the treatment cruel, malicious, and systemic torture, and reminded jurors of the teen’s testimony who said it was "dehumanizing" being forced to spend most of his days and nights inside the room.

Ferriter was found guilty for child abuse, cneglect, and false imprisonment.

Ferriter's sentencing is set for Nov. 16. He faces up to 40 years in prison. His wife, Tracy Ferriter, is facing the same charges and is still awaiting trial.

