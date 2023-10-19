WATCH: Mischievous magpie taunts and toys with young moose

A mischievous magpie taunts and toils with a frustrated young moose on video. (SOURCE: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Andrew McMunn
EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Video captured by a woman in Alaska caught some funny moments between a moose and a magpie.

Elly Frey sent video of a magpie taunting and toying with a young moose in her backyard by jumping on its rear and back and jumping off again.

The relentlessness of the bird and confusion of the moose make for an entertaining watch.

Eventually, the moose’s mama wakes up in the next yard and peers over the fence to see what is going on with her baby.

The moose might be the king of Alaska, but the mercurial magpie reigned as the king of the ring on this day.

