Another rookie running back for Dolphins placed on IR

Another Miami Dolphins running back is on injured reserve.

The team announced Friday that undrafted rookie Chris Brooks has been placed on IR, meaning he'll miss at least four weeks.

Brooks left last weekend's 42-21 win against the Carolina Panthers with an ankle injury.

He joins fellow rookie running back De'Von Achane on IR.

That leaves the Dolphins with just two running backs, Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed, on the active roster.

Miami Dolphins running back Chris Brooks runs for a first down as Carolina Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson defends during the second half Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Teams can designate eight players to return from IR each season. The Dolphins have already designed cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was back at practice earlier this week, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and guard Robert Jones to return.

Wilson could return to the active roster in time for Sunday night's game at the Philadelphia Eagles. The game can be seen on WPTV.

Brooks has played in all six games for the Dolphins this season, appearing mostly on special teams. He had a season-high 66 rushing yards in Miami's 70-20 rout of the Denver Broncos last month.

