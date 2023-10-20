Care packages sent to sailors near Israel-Hamas conflict

Forgotten Soldiers Outreach has been sending care packages to active-duty military for years. And now, it’s helping sailors near the Israel-Hamas conflict.

It was package pickup day this week at Forgotten Soldiers Outreach in Lake Worth Beach.

The United States Postal Service picked up hundreds of packages to be sent all over the world. Each package includes toiletries, snacks, letters, and more.

This shipment includes packages to the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier.

The Ford is currently in the Mediterranean Sea, supporting U.S. interests near the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Forgotten Soldiers Outreach Director Lynelle Zelnar tells WPTV her organization runs on donations and they are low on supplies at their Lake Worth warehouse.

If you'd like to donate, click here.

