Construction set to begin on long-awaited Fort Pierce development

Construction is officially set to begin on a long-awaited Fort Pierce development that WPTV has reported on multiple times.

King's Landing, set to be built on the seven acres of land between Second Street and Indian River Drive in downtown Fort Pierce, was first proposed in 2019 and then passed in 2022.

Now, chain link fences have been put up around the perimeter of the plot ahead of 500 tons of dump trucks set to arrive to begin building any day now, according to real estate agent Brooke Harris.

Harris, the Team Leader for the Beachfront Brooke Team, is partnering with Audubon Development to sell some of the homes being constructed.

According to Audobon, the project includes:



116 residential units

106 condos

10 townhomes

140-room hotel

35,000 square feet for restaurant use

17,000 square feet for retail use

179-space parking garage | 129 surface parking spaces and 308 total parking spaces

"The skyline's going to completely change," Leah Booth, a 20-year resident of the area, said. "It's cool we're getting more housing, but will that housing be accessible?"

"I know people say that, but it was a power plant before," Harris countered. "I think this is a lot prettier than a power plant."

Harris added that housing, which includes a variety of homes at a variety of costs, is something Fort Pierce and the surrounding area needs, not to mention the amenities, like restaurants and retail included for families.

"We don’t have a lot of options like that in downtown Fort Pierce," Harris said.

She added the style and architecture of the homes will fit the charm Fort Pierce currently touts.

"No one is trying to take that away," Harris said.

"I'm excited for it," barber Earl Demery, who works at Legit Cuts next door, said. "I'm looking forward to the business that's going to come and help out the economy, bringing jobs for the locals and stuff like that."

"It’s a lot going on," barber Roberto Barrera said. "There's too much to it."

There were mixed reactions to the construction starting when WPTV spoke to business owners and residents Friday.

Lyly Irizarry is among the Fort Pierce business owners excited about the new development.

Lyly Irizarry, a new business owner, was excited to have an influx of customers coming in.

"Tickled pink? I'm going to paint the whole town pink!" Irizarry said.

Barrera added that after four years of waiting, he's just ready to see the change finally set in motion, whether for better or for worse.

"We are so ready for it to happen," Barrera said. "We are just excited to see what the changes are."

Harris said the project will take several years in total for completion but said the first phase could be done in about 18 months.

However, this is not the only Audubon Development project in the works in Florida.

A WPTV report also shows the company's CEO, Dale Matteson, has plans for two potential developments in the West Palm Beach area.

