Former Florida lawmaker sentenced to prison for COVID-19 relief fraud

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The former Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call "Don't Say Gay" was sentenced to six months in federal prison Thursday for defrauding a federal coronavirus relief loan program for small businesses.

Former state Rep. Joe Harding, a 36-year-old Republican, resigned in December after being charged with fraudulently obtaining more than $150,000 from the Small Business Administration in pandemic aid loans. He pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements in connection with COVID-19 relief fraud.

"The theft of any amount of taxpayer funds is inexcusable," said U.S. Attorney Jason Coody in a news release. "However, the defendant’s deceptive acts of diverting emergency financial assistance from small businesses during the pandemic is simply beyond the pale."

According to court documents, Harding made false statements to the Small Business Administration while applying for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan for one of his dormant business entities. After obtaining $150,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, prosecutors said Harding conducted three monetary transactions, each involving more than $10,000 in fraudulently obtained funds: a transfer to his joint bank account, a payment to his credit card and a transfer into a bank account of a third-party business entity.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program was designed to provide economic relief to small businesses experiencing a temporary loss of revenue.

Harding became nationally known last year over his sponsorship of a law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as material that is not deemed age-appropriate.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

The couple met two years ago at Cedar Lakes Village, where they are both residents.
‘Things just fit’: Couple ties the knot at 96 years old
Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) stands on the field after NFL football...
Will Jeff Wilson Jr. Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chase Claypool (83) signs autographs before an NFL football game...
Will Chase Claypool Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Medical provider Akumin turning away patients after apparent cyberattack
FILE - T-Mobile customers may get sticker shock the next time they look at their phone bill....
T-Mobile is moving some customers on older plans to a pricier 5G option

Latest News

Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother
Construction set to begin on long-awaited Fort Pierce development
Developer seeks to build 2 projects in West Palm Beach neighborhood
Some Florida residents turn to 'bundling' to save on insurance costs