FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: October 20, 2023

Models show clouds clearing by lunch time, making way for mostly sunny skies this afternoon and highs in the low to mid 80s.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Some showers and clouds around Friday morning with temperatures in the 60 to low 70s.

Models show clouds clearing by lunch time, making way for mostly sunny skies this afternoon and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday, a few showers to start, then mostly sunny for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 80s with a little less humidity.

Monday, pleasant weather with abundant sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday through Thursday, highs in the mid 80s, breezy winds with a few fast-moving showers.

