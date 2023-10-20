Okeechobee HS celebrates homecoming with annual bonfire

It is homecoming week for the Okeechobee High School Brahmans. The community went all out to show their school spirit Thursday along with their faith in their football team to win Friday's big game.

The highlight of the night is their annual bonfire.

"I love homecoming for real," one student said.

The Thursday bonfire was made of 10,000 to 15,000 pallets and soaked in 100 gallons of diesel fuel.

But the flames of homecoming have been burning hot all day.

Members of the Okeechobee community lined the streets for the annual football homecoming parade on Oct. 19, 2023.

"It's always a good day for the Brahmans, for the Okeechobee parade," a woman said standing along the route of the homecoming parade.

The festivities got started Thursday with the homecoming parade, which rolled down Parrott Avenue. Kings and queens were seen, the football team showed up and graduating classes as far back as 1974 came back to town.

"My favorite part of the parade is everything," one girl said.

From there, the homecoming pep rally had the stands in the football stadium packed.

Okeechobee High School football coach BJ Pryor discusses the excitement of homecoming week.

"My favorite thing about homecoming is definitely just all the festivities that are going on at school," student A.J. Davis said.

Cheers of support went from class to class. That included the seniors who had to make an entrance as they ran up the side of the football field in camouflage to raucous cheers.

"Everybody is just hyped," a student screamed as he ran by. "It's crazy."

All of this celebration is for Friday's big homecoming game against Lake Placid.

"Okeechobee has a homecoming like you've seen today, like nobody's business. It ain't like a normal homecoming," Okeechobee High School football head coach BJ Pryor said. "So, there's been a lot of distractions. I think we're going to be more than ready tomorrow night. Our kids are excited about it."

Scripps Only Content 2023