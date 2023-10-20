Some Florida residents turn to 'bundling' to save on insurance costs

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Florida homeowners have had a difficult time lately with rising insurance costs, but some are finding a way to save some dollars.

Saving money on insurance came as a surprise to Lori Lanni in Royal Palm Beach.

"I am shopping around," she said while looking for alternatives to her Citizens homeowners policy. "I decided to call State Farm last week."

She ended up buying a policy with State Farm.

Lori Lanni said she'll save hundreds of dollars a year by bundling her policies with State Farm.
"Because I get a discount on my car insurance, I'll save about $700 a year," Lanni said.

Bundling involves having one company for different types of insurance, auto, home, boat, etc.

Mark Friedlander at the Insurance Information Institute said there are discounts out there to find and bundling is one of the most common.

"If you can find an insurer that can sell you both auto and home insurance you can save 20% or more on policies," Friedlander said.

Earlier this year, two major insurers who offer bundling, Progressive and Farmers, announced an end to renewals on homeowners policies in Florida.

However, there are still some insurers that do offer bundling options, so it's best to check with your insurance company or agent.

