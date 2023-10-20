Sophomore volleyball star shines in Dr. Joaquín García High School's first year

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT
Another Friday night will bring us a lot of great games on the gridiron. But around South Florida, other fall teams are fighting for a chance to punch their ticket to the state playoffs.

With no seniors and just starting their first year, the girls volleyball team at Dr. Joaquín García High School in western Lake Worth still continues to win.

"I think the girls deserve to be first seed, how they’ve worked hard," said Erica Green, the girls volleyball coach at García High School.

"We’ll all develop together, learn how to have fun with each other, learn to play with each other," said sophomore Lyla Buser.

The Bulldogs have a brand new school and court to work on, and right away claimed the number one seed in the district tournament.

And a huge reason for that is Buser.

"Her work ethic is great and she definitely has the skill to not only play on the court, but to manage her grades. That’s truly the mark of an athlete," Green said.

Buser has helped lead this team in the right direction. And she’s hoping this is just the start of this team's future.

"I feel like this team, since we are staying together for the most part, I feel very honored. I feel like we’re going to grow together really well," Buser said.

And after seeing the results from this year, Green is feeling the same way, hoping the Bulldogs will hang a few banners in the near future.

