Tammy strengthens into hurricane, but won't impact Florida

Tropical Storm Tammy strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Friday, but the system won't impact Florida.

According to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tammy has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving west-northwest at 7 mph.

The NHC said Tammy is expected to bring hurricane conditions to portions of the Leeward Islands late Friday and Saturday, and heavy rainfall and flooding are likely over much of the Lesser Antilles.

After that, however, Tammy will curve north out to sea and won't affect Florida.

"The models show it hooking around that area of high pressure. And it's going to be moving away from the U.S. So no direct impacts here," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Kate Wentzel said.

