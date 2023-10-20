Teaching computer and household skills to the blind

The Lighthouse for the Blind of the Palm Beaches showed WPTV journalist T.A. Walker what it was like to not only be blind, but to learn household and computer skills.

T.A. is blindfolded and shown how to pour a cup of coffee

Teaching the blind to start their day pouring coffee

T.A. is blindfolded and shown how to use Microsoft Word

How the blind learn to use technology

The group helps the visually impaired of all ages learn skills to live healthy, happy, and productive lives.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, the organization is hosting a fundraiser in which participants will have a similar experience.

"'Art in the Dark' is a great event that it's actually having individuals come and experience being blind. There will be learning how to paint a canvas picture. And there will be tasting a wonderful food being blindfolded and telling us what the ingredients are," said Terri Shermett, the executive director of the Lighthouse for the Blind of the Palm Beaches.

Art in the Dark will be at the Lake Pavilion along Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach. Today is the last day to buy tickets. For tickets, click here.

