Man accused of setting fire to 1955 Oldsmobile 98

A 59-year-old man is accused of setting fire to a 1955 Oldsmobile 98, Stuart police said.

Arthur Zinzalet was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of arson and burglary to a conveyance, the agency posted on Facebook on Friday.

On Aug. 17, Stuart police and fire rescue responded to a report of a vehicle on fire.

Stuart Fire Rescue extinguished the flames. In an investigation, including interviews, the state fire marshal classified the fire as arson.

Police focused on Zinzalet, who had prior encounters with the owner of the vehicle. Surveillance footage from surrounding businesses assisted in the investigation.

On Thursday, a warrant was approved for the arrest of Zinzalet for intentionally setting fire to the vehicle.

Not even 12 hours after the warrant was filed, Zinzalet was located and arrested.

He is being held at the Martin County Jail.

