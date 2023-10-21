Martin County using new state law in effort to crack down on burglaries
Martin County is working to crack down on burglaries with the help of a new Florida law.
WPTV spoke to Martin County Sheriff William Snyder to find out how he's targeting so-called "traveling criminals" in an effort to end a dangerous trend.
A slew of burglaries and thefts in the county has law enforcement cracking down on criminals.
"Nearly 90% or more of our burglars, or burglaries in this county, are from traveling criminals," Snyder said.
He said they're mainly coming from counties further south like Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.
"They drive into our county, do a string of car burglaries, break into a house, get on the interstate, go north, and they'll hit counties all up and down the coast," Snyder said.
The sheriff said he's putting a new state law to good use for these so-called "traveling criminals" by not offering them a bond before they appear in front of a judge.
"The judge will know at that time this person or persons they've come from somewhere else, so the bonds are invariably high," Snyder said. "We just had a bond at almost $800,000, which is unheard of for a car burglary."
The new law applies to burglaries, but the county said it is working to apply it to thefts too.
The sheriff’s office has gone as far as posting a sign along Interstate 95 in Martin County to notify traveling criminals.
"If you get caught, you're going to stay in jail until a very unfriendly judge hears the facts of the case, and you're likely to stay with us until trial," Snyder said.
