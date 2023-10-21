World War II veteran’s daughter asking for cards for her dad’s 100th birthday

You can send birthday cards to Ralph at: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde...
You can send birthday cards to Ralph at: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423(Provided by Barbara Schneweis)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - The daughter of a Navy veteran approaching his 100th birthday is asking for birthday cards to honor her dad.

Ralph Schilling turns 100 years old on Oct. 30.

He was a radioman in the Navy who served in the Battle of Vella Lavella during World War II.

He says he served in the Navy because he “didn’t want to shoot anybody.” Then he spent 40 years working for the Santa Fe Railway in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ralph said retirement was harder than working because he spent so much time volunteering.

His daughter Barbara says he loves dogs and he loves the Lord.

You can send birthday cards to Ralph at:

Ralph Schilling

C/O Barbara Schneweis

8401 Uvalde Ave.

Lubbock, TX 79423

Please make sure Barbara can get your cards before Oct. 27.

You can send cards to: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423
You can send cards to: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423(Provided by Barbara Schneweis)

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple met two years ago at Cedar Lakes Village, where they are both residents.
‘Things just fit’: Couple ties the knot at 96 years old
Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) stands on the field after NFL football...
Will Jeff Wilson Jr. Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chase Claypool (83) signs autographs before an NFL football game...
Will Chase Claypool Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Medical provider Akumin turning away patients after apparent cyberattack
FILE - T-Mobile customers may get sticker shock the next time they look at their phone bill....
T-Mobile is moving some customers on older plans to a pricier 5G option

Latest News

President Joe Biden answers a questions as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base,...
Biden says Hamas attacked Israel in part to stop a historic agreement with Saudi Arabia
Retirement community holds tailgate party for Vero Beach HS football team
Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas
Martin County fire captain heads to Israel to assist with rescue operations