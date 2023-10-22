5 taken to hospitals after water incident at Harbourside in Jupiter, police say

Five people were injured and taken to hospitals after what Jupiter Police Department described as a "possible drowning and/or electrocution incident" within the fountain area at Harbourside Place on Sunday afternoon.

Police assisted Palm Beach County Fire Rescue with the incident, police Chief David E. England said in a news release.

PBCFR spokesman Tom Reyes told WPTV personnel responded initially to an electrocution. He said additional information would be forthcoming.

The incident was reported at 3:37 p.m. at 149 Soundings Ave.

WPTV photojournalist Khalil McLean was at the scene of the incident.

This weekend, PBCFR hosted an Initial Company Operations Class for Surface Water Rescue in some of the strongest currents found in Palm Beach County: the Boynton Inlet. Also, crews did dive training at the Port of Palm Beach this weekend.



Scripps Only Content 2023