Body found in wooded area near Walmart

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
The Martin County Sheriff's Office was investigating Sunday after a body was found just north of the Walmart Supercenter in Stuart.

Deputies and crime scene investigators cordoned off a wooded area, the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

The Walmart is located at 4001 SE Federal Highway.

The wooded area is often frequented by homeless individuals, the agency said.

The area is near a busy intersection that leads to the shopping plaza.

Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies investigate after a body is found near a Walmart, Oct. 22, 2023, in Stuart, Fla.

Information about the deceased person was not immediately available.

