Frank Harris leads UTSA to 36-10 win at FAU

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football...
UTSA quarterback Frank Harris throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Frank Harris threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns and overcame a pick-6 and UTSA used the second quarter to pull away from Florida Atlantic in a 36-10 win on Saturday.

Chase Allen wrapped 34- and 37-yard field goals around Harris' 10-yard scoring pass to Willie McCoy that ended a nine-play, 65-yard drive with 6:47 left in the second quarter and UTSA went to halftime up 20-10.

The Roadrunners (4-3, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) took the opening drive and used more than five minutes to go on a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ended when Robert Henry ran it in from the 15.

Logan Lupo put FAU (3-4, 2-1) on the scoreboard with a 37-yard field goal. The Owls then took their only lead when Latrell Jean intercepted Harris and ran it in from 11 yards for a 10-7 advantage.

Daniel Richardson threw for 142 yards and two interceptions for the Owls.

